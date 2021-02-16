Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel even colder at 0. -5 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.