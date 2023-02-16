It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 6-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Omaha, NE
