Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. A 16-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

