Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.