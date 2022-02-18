 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

