Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2023 in Omaha, NE
