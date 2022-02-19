Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Omaha, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.