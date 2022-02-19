The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Omaha, NE
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
A year ago this week, Nebraska was in the midst of its first known rolling blackouts due to severe cold in the central U.S.
