The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow will be spreading across the southern half of the state today and tonight, but it will last longer in some spots more than others, …
Remarkably high snowfall rates — similar to the "lake effect" snow — fell in Omaha Thursday morning. By midmorning, the metro had received ab…
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Not a pleasant Valentine's Day with lots of showers and even some thunderstorms expected with a cold front today. It will be much colder for W…
After all the snow, sunny skies expected today, but breezy conditions will make it colder than we'd like. Find out if we'll warm up for Presid…