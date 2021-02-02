Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Omaha recorded its seventh-highest one-day snowfall total when 11.9 inches fell through midnight Monday at Eppley Airfield.
Schools, museums and more have closed or called off activities as Omaha faces what could be its most snowfall in 15 years.