It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. A 1-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Omaha, NE
