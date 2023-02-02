It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 0 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Omaha, NE
