Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast.