Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Omaha, NE
A year ago this week, Nebraska was in the midst of its first known rolling blackouts due to severe cold in the central U.S.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
