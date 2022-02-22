Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Omaha, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17. Today's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

