It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. 4 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Winds gusted in excess of 30 mph throughout the day Tuesday in Omaha, but by Wednesday afternoon winds should die down noticeably.
