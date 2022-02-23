 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. 4 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert