It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2023 in Omaha, NE
