It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2023 in Omaha, NE
