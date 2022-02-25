 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

