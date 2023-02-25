Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.