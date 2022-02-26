Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Omaha, NE
