Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph.