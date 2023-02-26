Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not much going on in Nebraska during the day Tuesday. That changes for Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Freezing rain, sleet, and in som…
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow in Nebraska Wednesday, bone-chilling cold Wednesday night. Full details here
All snow for many, but freezing rain and sleet will be falling as well in the southeastern part of the state. Find out how much ice and snow a…
While today will still be quite cold, a warm front will lift over us Saturday morning, resulting in a dramatic increase in temperatures. A col…
Dry today, but temperatures way below normal and windy. Really cold tonight as well and snow showers will start to creep back in. Find out how…
Heavy snow will be spreading across the southern half of the state today and tonight, but it will last longer in some spots more than others, …