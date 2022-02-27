Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.