The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.