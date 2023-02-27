The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not much going on in Nebraska during the day Tuesday. That changes for Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Freezing rain, sleet, and in som…
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow in Nebraska Wednesday, bone-chilling cold Wednesday night. Full details here
All snow for many, but freezing rain and sleet will be falling as well in the southeastern part of the state. Find out how much ice and snow a…
While today will still be quite cold, a warm front will lift over us Saturday morning, resulting in a dramatic increase in temperatures. A col…
Dry today, but temperatures way below normal and windy. Really cold tonight as well and snow showers will start to creep back in. Find out how…
Heavy snow will be spreading across the southern half of the state today and tonight, but it will last longer in some spots more than others, …