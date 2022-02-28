Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winds gusted in excess of 30 mph throughout the day Tuesday in Omaha, but by Wednesday afternoon winds should die down noticeably.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26. We'll see a low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. A 2-degree low is forecasted…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. 4 degrees is today's l…
Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17. Today's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. Expect per…
This evening's outlook for Omaha: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 0F. Winds N…
Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees…
Nebraska sustained at least $6.79 million in damage to public infrastructure in December's storms, the state's congressional delegation said in a request for federal aid.