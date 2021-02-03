 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Omaha, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Epic snowball fight returns to DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert