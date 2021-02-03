Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.