It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. A 4-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 11:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
- Updated
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
- Updated
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Overcast. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. A 1-degree low is for…
- Updated
Lack of snow cover in the Omaha metro has contributed to this winter's widely fluctuating temperatures.
This evening's outlook for Omaha: Cloudy skies. Low 1F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperat…
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.