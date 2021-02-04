It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 18. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 2:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Scat…
- Updated
Omaha recorded its seventh-highest one-day snowfall total when 11.9 inches fell through midnight Monday at Eppley Airfield.
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures j…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Oma…
This evening in Omaha: Mostly cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possi…
Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 22.43. A 16-degree…
Omaha's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. High…
Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low tem…