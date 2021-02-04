Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 18. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 2:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.