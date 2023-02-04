Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Saturday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures are only going to be dropping in southeast Nebraska as the day goes on. Breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. See what…
No rain or snow with today's cold front, but it will be dropping temperatures and increasing winds. Track the front and see how cold it's goin…
Back to normal high temperatures today. The warming trend will come to an end on Thursday though with another cold front moving in. Find out h…
Though temperatures are still going to be below normal today and tonight, they're going up, and winds won't be too bad. Find out what's expect…
Temperatures just a little below normal today, but gusty winds will make for a significant wind chill factor. Find out how cold it will feel t…