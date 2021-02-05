 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Omaha, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 16.95. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hikers find themselves just feet from avalanche in Washington

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert