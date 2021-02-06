 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at -2.78. 1 degree is today's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

