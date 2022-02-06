Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.