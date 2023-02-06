Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Monday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.