It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -3.67. A 2-degree low is forcasted. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 3:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
You'll need to take precautions to protect your pets and yourself from the expected brutal cold.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 18. We'll see a low …
- Updated
Schools, museums and more have closed or called off activities as Omaha faces what could be its most snowfall in 15 years.
This evening in Omaha: Mostly cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Oma…
Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted…
- Updated
Omaha recorded its seventh-highest one-day snowfall total when 11.9 inches fell through midnight Monday at Eppley Airfield.
Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low tem…
Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partl…