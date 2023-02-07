Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in Omaha, NE
