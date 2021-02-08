It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -2.25. We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 6:00 AM CST. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Omaha, NE
You'll need to take precautions to protect your pets and yourself from the expected brutal cold.
Schools, museums and more have closed or called off activities as Omaha faces what could be its most snowfall in 15 years.
This evening in Omaha: Mostly cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possi…
Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted…
Omaha's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 2F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Snow…
Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partl…
Omaha recorded its seventh-highest one-day snowfall total when 11.9 inches fell through midnight Monday at Eppley Airfield.