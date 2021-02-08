 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -2.25. We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 6:00 AM CST. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

