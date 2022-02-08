 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert