Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 12.92. 4 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until TUE 9:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

