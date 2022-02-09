Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. A 4-degree low is forecasted…
This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Omaha residents should expect temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Omaha folks should s…
This evening's outlook for Omaha: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks l…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
- Updated
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …