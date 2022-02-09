Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.