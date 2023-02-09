Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in Omaha, NE
