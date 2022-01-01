It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6. -4 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Omaha, NE
