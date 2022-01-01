 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6. -4 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert