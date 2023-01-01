Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Omaha, NE
