Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Omaha, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

