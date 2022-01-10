It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. 20 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Bitterly cold winds will settle in over Omaha the next few days, though the metro should escape the worst of the snow.
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
Nebraska residents got another taste in 2021 of the potent consequences of the state's naturally extreme weather in a climate changed world. Losses easily exceed $60 million.
The National Weather Service said that areas along and south of Interstate 80 could get four or more inches of snow along with frigid wind chills.
Drought has dogged the upper Missouri River watershed for more than a year, and as a result, runoff in 2021 ranked the 10th lowest in 123 years, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Winter weather alerts stretched from coast to coast Thursday with over 100 million people impacted as multiple storm systems are forecast to move across the US over the next 48 hours.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
Record-setting tornadoes left a trail of damage across the central U.S. In Nebraska, the state's largest farm insurer said Dec. 15 will go down as the biggest December storm loss in 130 years.