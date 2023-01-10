Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Omaha, NE

Omaha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.