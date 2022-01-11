 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

