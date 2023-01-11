Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Omaha, NE
