 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Omaha, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert