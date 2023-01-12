 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

