Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Omaha, NE
The river's six reservoirs have already dropped to the level considered necessary to be ready for the spring flood season.
Scott Dergan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said an inch or two is expected to fall Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Next week, likely starting Tuesday, a storm is expected to bring rain, ice and/or significant snow to the central U.S. The type of precipitation for any given locale will depend on temperature.
