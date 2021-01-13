 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

