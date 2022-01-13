 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

