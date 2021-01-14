 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Thursday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

