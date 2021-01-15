It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 16.54. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Blizzard Warning from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Next week, likely starting Tuesday, a storm is expected to bring rain, ice and/or significant snow to the central U.S. The type of precipitation for any given locale will depend on temperature.
Scott Dergan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said an inch or two is expected to fall Tuesday night into Wednesday.
